BRIEF-AMC Networks' unit enters into sale and purchase agreement with TVT Ltd

July 14 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc

* AMC Networks says on July 12, co's unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with TVT Ltd for sale of Digital Media Centre B.V. - SEC filing

* Company will recognize a pre-tax loss of approximately $12 million on sale of AMCNI - DMC in Q3 of 2017

* Subsequent to sale, TVT Ltd will continue to provide broadcast services to AMC Networks International

* Company will recognize a pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $17 million in Q2 of 2017