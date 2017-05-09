May 9 Amdocs Ltd

* Amdocs Limited reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 revenue $966 million versus I/B/E/S view $960.9 million

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.69 to $0.77

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $945 million to $985 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects fiscal 2017 revenue growth of 3.5-5.5% yoy in constant currency

* Says reiterates fiscal 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS growth outlook of 4.5-8.5% YOY

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.93 to $0.99 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $968.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amdocs Ltd says twelve-month backlog of $3.21 billion, up $30 million sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: