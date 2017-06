June 1 Amec Foster Wheeler:

* Wins contract for major Saudi Aramco oilfield development

* Awarded contract by Saudi Aramco, for facilities required for oil and gas expansion of the Marjan offshore and onshore oilfield

* Under five-year contract, co to deliver the pre-feed, feed and other support services for an additional 300,000 barrels per day gas/oil separation train