April 27 AMER SPORTS OYJ

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 661.6 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 652 MILLION)

* Q1 ADJUSTED. EBIT EUR 38.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 39.0 MILLION)

* NET SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 2016, DESPITE SHORT-TERM MARKET SOFTNESS

* SAYS DID NOT DELIVER TARGET PERFORMANCE IN SPORTS INSTRUMENTS AND CYCLING

* 2017 EBIT EXCLUDING. IAC IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT LEVEL OF 2016.

* GROWTH IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BIASED TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR.

* CEO SAYS COMPANY CONTINUED TO ACCELERATE IN APPAREL, OWN RETAIL, E-COMMERCE, AND CHINA

* CEO SAYS IT MADE STRONG PROGRESS IN WINTER SPORTS EQUIPMENT, AND STARTED TO REBOUND IN FITNESS

* CCEO SAYS COMPANY CONTINUED TO GAIN MARKET SHARES IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES, MOST NOTABLY PERFORMANCE TENNIS