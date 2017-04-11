BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
April 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group Inc - expects the value of its net special items (before the impact of taxes) in the first quarter to be about $125 million
* American Airlines Group - consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items1 expected to be up about 4 percent in 2017
* American Airlines Group - 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1.5 percent versus. 2016 - SEC filing
* American Airlines Group - in 2017, the company expects to take delivery of 57 mainline aircraft; expects to retire 46 mainline aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rkp1Ix) Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes