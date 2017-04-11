April 11 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects the value of its net special items (before the impact of taxes) in the first quarter to be about $125 million

* American Airlines Group - consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items1 expected to be up about 4 percent in 2017

* American Airlines Group - 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1.5 percent versus. 2016 - SEC filing

* American Airlines Group - in 2017, the company expects to take delivery of 57 mainline aircraft; expects to retire 46 mainline aircraft