American Airlines Group Inc
* American airlines group inc - expects its q2 total revenue
per available seat mile (trasm) to be up approximately 3 to 5
percent
* American airlines - impact on salary and benefits expense
from mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment would be
approximately $230 million for 2017
* American airlines - impact on salary and benefits expense
from mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment would be about
$350 million for 2018 and 2019
* American airlines group inc - consolidated casm excluding
fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 5
percent in 2017 - sec filing
* American airlines group inc- 2017 total system capacity is
expected to be up approximately 1.5 percent versus. 2016
* American airlines group inc - q2 consolidated casm
excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up
approximately 7 percent year-over-year
