REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 American Airlines Group Inc
* Says intend to work with unions to adjust hourly base pay rates of all american pilots and flight attendants - sec filing
* Says offered mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment for flight attendants, pilots of average of about 5 percent and 8 percent
* Says estimates impact on its salary and benefits expense would be approximately $230 million for 2017 and $350 million for 2018 and 2019
* Says to adjust hourly base pay rates to levels equal to highest rates currently in place at either delta or united Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.