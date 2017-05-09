May 9 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports record April traffic results

* American Airlines Group Inc - April American Airlines Group's total revenue passenger miles (RPMs) were a record 18.6 billion, up 3.1 percent versus April 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc - April total capacity was 22.6 billion available seat miles (asms), up 0.8 percent versus April 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc - April total passenger load factor was 82.2 percent, up 1.8 percentage points versus April 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q2 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent year-over-year

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q2 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 12 percent and 14 percent