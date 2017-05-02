French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 American Assets Trust Inc
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.44
* American Assets Trust Inc - same-store GAAP decreased 1.2% to $41.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to same period in 2016
* American Assets Trust - increased guidance for FY 2017 FFO per diluted share range to $2.00 to $2.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
