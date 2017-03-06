GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
March 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:
* AAM announces proposed private offering of senior notes
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion of senior notes
* Co's unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion of senior notes
* American Axle & Manufacturing - intends to use proceeds to pay cash consideration payable in connection with AAM's deal of Metaldyne Performance Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.