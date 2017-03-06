March 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AAM announces proposed private offering of senior notes

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.2 billion of senior notes

* American Axle & Manufacturing - intends to use proceeds to pay cash consideration payable in connection with AAM's deal of Metaldyne Performance Group