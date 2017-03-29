March 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 22, shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Metaldyne Performance Group, members of MPG'S board

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - complaint seeks, among other things, injunctive relief and an award of attorneys' fees and expenses

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 23, plaintiff filed motion for preliminary injunction, request for expedited hearing before special meeting

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 28, plaintiff filed notice with court voluntarily withdrawing his motion for preliminary injunction as moot