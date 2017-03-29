March 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings
Inc:
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 22,
shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Metaldyne
Performance Group, members of MPG'S board
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - complaint
seeks, among other things, injunctive relief and an award of
attorneys' fees and expenses
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 23,
plaintiff filed motion for preliminary injunction, request for
expedited hearing before special meeting
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - on March 28,
plaintiff filed notice with court voluntarily withdrawing his
motion for preliminary injunction as moot
