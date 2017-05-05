PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* AAM reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 sales $1.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - non-gm sales increased to a record $347.1 million in q1 of 2017 as compared to $323.2 million in q1 of 2016
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - is targeting adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - in q1 of 2017, aam's content-per-vehicle was $1,630 as compared to $1,611 in q1 of 2016
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 8% of sales in 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing - expect to incur significant costs and payments related to restructuring and acquisition-related activities during 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing - estimates pro forma gross new and incremental business backlog to be about $1.5 billion for three year period of 2017 - 2019
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - targeting an adjusted ebitda margin in range of 17% to 18% of sales in 2017.
* American Axle & Manufacturing - expects annual normal business attrition to be between $100 million and $200 million each year during three year period of 2017 - 2019
* American Axle & Manufacturing - targeting sales of about $6.1 billion in 2017, which excludes mpg sales for period between jan 1, 2017 and april 5, 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.