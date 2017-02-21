Feb 21 American Campus Communities Inc:

* American Campus Communities Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.58

* Q4 revenue $204 million versus I/B/E/S view $195.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.34 to $2.44

* Sees FY 2017 ffom in range of $2.32 to $2.42 per fully diluted share

* American Campus Communities Inc - same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 97.6 percent for Q4 2016 compared to 98.1 percent for Q4 2015

* For quarter, increased same store wholly-owned net operating income (noi) by 2.1 percent over q4 2015

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.40