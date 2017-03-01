March 1 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

* American Eagle Outfitters reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share about $0.15 to $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - in Q4, had asset impairment, restructuring charges totaling $21 million related to operated stores in UK, China and Hong Kong

* Qtrly consolidated comparable sales were up slightly, following a 4% increase last year

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - for fiscal 2017, company expects capital expenditures to be in range of $160 to $170 million

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - sees Q1 comparable store sales in range of flat to a low single digit decline

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - total ending inventories at cost increased 17% to $358 million at quarter end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: