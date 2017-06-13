UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 13 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co:
* American Equity prices $500 million of senior notes
* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - notes will bear interest at 5.0 pct and will mature on june 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote