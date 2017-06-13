June 13 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co:

* American Equity prices $500 million of senior notes

* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - notes will bear interest at 5.0 pct and will mature on june 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: