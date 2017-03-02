March 2 American Express Co:

* American Express Co says new generation of benefits for its iconic platinum card

* American Express Co -starting on march 30, consumers with platinum card will receive exclusive access in uber app to a new uber rides with platinum benefit

* American Express Co says beginning on march 30, new annual fee for platinum card will be $550

* American Express Co -for existing platinum card members, new annual fee will take effect on card members' annual renewal date on or after September 1, 2017