Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
June 28 American Express Co
* American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by 9 percent and buy back up to $4.4 billion of common shares through q2 2018
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share
* American Express - new authorization enables repurchase up to $4.3 billion of common shares in calendar year 2017, up to additional $1.7 billion in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.