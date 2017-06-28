June 28 American Express Co

* American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by 9 percent and buy back up to $4.4 billion of common shares through q2 2018

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share

* American Express - new authorization enables repurchase up to $4.3 billion of common shares in calendar year 2017, up to additional $1.7 billion in first half of 2018