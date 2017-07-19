FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 hours ago
BRIEF-American Express' Q2 EPS $1.47
July 19, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-American Express' Q2 EPS $1.47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express reports second quarter EPS of $1.47; reflecting higher revenues, strong credit quality and operating expense discipline

* American Express Co - ‍second-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.3 billion, up 1 percent from $8.2 billion a year ago​

* American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated provisions for losses were $584 million, up 26 percent from $463 million a year ago​

* At quarter end, return on average equity (roe) was 21.7 percent, down from 26.4 percent a year ago

* American Express Co - global commercial services reported second-quarter net income of $500 million, down 13 percent from $576 million a year ago

* American Express Co - U.S. Consumer services reported second-quarter net income of $440 million, down 59 percent from $1.1 billion a year ago

* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $5.8 billion, up 21 percent from $4.8 billion last year

* American Express Co - global merchant services reported second-quarter net income of $430 million, up 15 percent from $373 million a year ago

* American Express Co - international consumer and network services reported second-quarter net income of $209 million, down 8 percent

* American Express Co - confident that we will deliver earnings per share between $5.60 and $5.80 in 2017

* In quarter, "adjusted card member spending was up 8 percent"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (amex.co/2vDCDk3) Further company coverage:

