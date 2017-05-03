BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 American Financial Group Inc
* American Financial Group, Inc. announces first quarter results
* Q1 core operating earnings per share $1.69
* Q1 earnings per share $1.72
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 core operating earnings per share $6.20 to $6.70
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.