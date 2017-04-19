BRIEF-China Rongzhong Financial expects to record loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
June 15 China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd:
April 19 American Homes 4 Rent:
* American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of 5.875 pct series f preferred shares
* Priced public offering of 6 mln of 5.875 pct series f preferred shares raising gross proceeds of about $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 The euro zone bailout fund has served its main purpose of safeguarding financial stability in the euro zone, but its operations could be improved, a report by an independent evaluator showed on Thursday.
* Wim Kok retired as independent non-executive director of bank Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: