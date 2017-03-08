March 8 Honda Motor Co Ltd

* Says entered into credit agreements including $3.5 billion 364-day unsecured revolving credit facility, which expires on March 2, 2018

* Says entered into credit agreements including $1.4 billion, 5 year unsecured revolving credit facility, which expires on March 3, 2022

* Says entered into credit agreements including $2.1 billion, 3 year unsecured revolving credit facility, which expires on March 3, 2020