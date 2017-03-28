BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
March 28 American Honda Finance Corp
* American Honda Finance Corp - on March 23 co's unit amended its c$1.6 billion second amended, restated credit agreement dated March 24, 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
WILMINGTON, Del., June 14 NRG Energy Inc's GenOn business filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with an agreement with bondholders to cut $1.75 billion of its debt and restructure the power generator as a standalone business, according to a securities filing.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data further cooled expectations of multiple interest rate hikes in the second half of the year. U.S. retail sales in May recorded their biggest drop in 16 months and consumer prices unexpectedly fell, according to data released hours before the U.S. Federal Reserve published its rate-setting decision. Traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to hike rates by