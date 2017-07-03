UPDATE 2-Bosch says demand for driver assistance systems taking off
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)
July 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd:
* American Honda Motor Co - total June sales of 139,793 Honda and Acura vehicles, an increase of 0.8 percent over June 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)
FRANKFURT, July 4 German auto supplier Robert Bosch said its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems and autonomous car components, will grow around 7 percent this year, benefiting from a push to make cars more intelligent.
July 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.