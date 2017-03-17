UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* American hotel income properties reit lp announces sale of hotel property and march 2017 u.s. Dollar cash distribution
* American hotel income properties reit- announced sale of 77-room country inn & suites by carlson hotel located in norman, oklahoma for gross proceeds of $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources