UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 31 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp to acquire 18 hotel Northeastern U.S. portfolio for us$407.4 million
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp- transaction is immediately accretive to AHIP's adjusted funds from operations per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT-expects to fund purchase price, using portion of net proceeds from offering , about US$236.2 million cmbs loan
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp- hotels will be managed by AHIP's exclusive hotel manager, one lodging management
* American Hotel Income Properties - to sell on a bought deal basis 18.4 million limited partnership units of ahip at a price of CDN$10.35 per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties - transaction increases total guestroom count by over 23 pct
* American Hotel Income Properties -to sell on bought deal basis $42.5 million of 5.00 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on June 30, 2022
* American Hotel Income Properties - agreement with underwriters to sell 18.4 million units of AHIP at C$10.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources