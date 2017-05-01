BRIEF-Propertylink Group upgrades FY2017 distributable earnings guidance
* Upgrade of FY2017 distributable earnings guidance to between 7.31 and 7.41 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 American International Group Inc :
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
* Previous plan was disclosed in Nov. 2016
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.