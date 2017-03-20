March 20 American Midstream Partners Lp :

* American midstream partners announces upsizing of revolving credit facility to $900 million; over $275 million of available liquidity

* American midstream partners lp - amended credit facility also provides an accordion feature allowing for an additional $200 million of capacity

* American midstream partners lp - has amended and upsized its secured revolving credit facility from $750 million to $900 million

* American midstream partners lp - amended credit facility has a maturity date of september 5, 2019

* American midstream partners lp - partnership released it's $300 million 8.50% senior unsecured notes from escrow