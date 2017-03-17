EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 17 American Midstream Partners Lp
* American midstream partners lp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* American midstream partners lp - expects to report a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting in the form 10-k
* American midstream-material weakness relates to lack of sufficient compliment of resources with appropriate level of accounting knowledge
* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in out of period adjustments being recorded to statement of operations for q4
* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in revisions to correct classification errors in its consolidated balance sheet as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.