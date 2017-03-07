UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
March 7 American Midstream Partners Lp
* Qtrly loss per unit of $0.14
* American midstream reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenue $67.3 million versus $48.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)