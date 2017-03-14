March 14 American Midstream Partners Lp
* American midstream partners lp - by entering second
amended, co amended existing credit facility to increase
borrowing capacity from $750 million - $900 million
* American midstream partners - on march 8, co, blackwater
investments entered into second amended, restated credit
agreement with bank of america, n.a.
* American midstream partners lp - second amended credit
agreement matures on september 5, 2019 - sec filing
* American midstream partners lp - amended credit
agreement, to provide for accordion feature to permit borrowing
capacity to be increased to maximum of $1.1 billion
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mplqpE)
Further company coverage: