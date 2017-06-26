Brazil's Cemig appoints Luiz Paroli Santos as CEO of subsidiary Light
SAO PAULO, June 27 The board of Brazil's utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais nominated on Tuesday Luiz Paroli Santos as the new chief executive officer at subsidiary Light SA.
June 26 American Midstream Partners Lp:
* American Midstream notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries to dakota access pipeline at watford city
* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to expand its current Bakken system to have capacity to accept over 40,000 barrels per day of crude oil
* American Midstream Partners Lp - new connection into dapl is expected to commence service in august 2017
* American Midstream Partners - will be able to deliver an incremental 20,000 barrels per day to market
* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to obtain long-term volume commitments for crude oil transportation to newly constructed delivery point
* American Midstream Partners Lp - open season is scheduled to begin june 26, 2017 and end on july 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina-based Pan American Energy will invest some $1.2 billion in the country this year, with a focus on development of hydrocarbons, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* Eldorado Gold Corp- Kisladag is now expected to produce approximately 38,400 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2017 and about 90,000 ounces of gold for first half of 2017