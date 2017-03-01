BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 American National Insurance Co:
* American National Insurance Co - files for non timely 10-K
* American National Insurance- expects to make revisions to correct immaterial errors in financial statements for FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014
* American National Insurance- anticipates that it will file its form 10-K within the fifteen-day grace period provided by exchange act rule 12b-25
* American National Insurance Co - company does not expect to modify previously disclosed net income or stockholders’ equity Source text: (bit.ly/2lXLU2X) Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million