UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 American Railcar Industries Inc
* American railcar industries, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue $114.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $102.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ari's backlog as of march 31, 2017 was 3,286 railcars with an estimated market value of $304.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: