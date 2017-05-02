May 2 American Railcar Industries Inc

* American railcar industries, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 revenue $114.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $102.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ari's backlog as of march 31, 2017 was 3,286 railcars with an estimated market value of $304.1 million