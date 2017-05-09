BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc
* American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Patient service operating revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $177.0 million, an increase of 2.8%
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia