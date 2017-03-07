March 7 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - qtrly net patient service operating revenues were $199.1 million, an increase of 14.3% versus Q4 2015

* Company expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be lower than in 2016

* American Renal - 2017 adjusted ebitda to be lower, due to impact from reductions from affordable care act-compliant individual marketplace plans

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - co believes 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI could be impacted by headwinds like medicare rebasing