Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 American Software Inc-
* American Software reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue fell 9 percent to $26.3 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* American Software- software license revenues for quarter ended april 30, 2017 were $3.9 million, a decrease of 41% compared to same period last year
* American Software- cloud services annual contract value increased about 59% to $6.1 million as of quarter ended april 30, 2017 versus $3.8 million in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.