April 4 American Superconductor Corp
* American Superconductor Corp - plans to reduce operating costs and align
organization for anticipated Grid segment growth
* American Superconductor Corp - intends to focus on optimizing
manufacturing capacity requirements of company, as well as aligning headcount
* American Superconductor - currently exploring options for moving
manufacturing, administrative operations at devens, to nearby, smaller-scale
building
* American Superconductor-expects to reduce annualized expenses by about $4
- $5 million once savings are realized,which is expected to occur by end of fy
2017
* American Superconductor - anticipates to incur cash-related restructuring
charges of about $1.5- $2 million for severance-related costs in quarter ending
june 30
