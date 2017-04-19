BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
April 19 American Tower Corp:
* CEO James Taiclet's fy 2016 total compensation was $11.85 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* CFO Thomas Bartlett's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.23 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 Source text(bit.ly/2omEuGR) Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303