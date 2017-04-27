BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 American Tower Corp
* American Tower Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 25.4 percent to $1.616 billion
* Qtrly net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.67
* Qtrly consolidated AFFO per share $ 1.68
* American Tower Corp - sees full year 2017 total property revenue $6,415 million - $6,595 million
* Sees 2017 total property revenue $6,415 million to $ 6,595 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.85, revenue view $6.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.