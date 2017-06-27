BRIEF-Seadrill extends interim funding for North Atlantic Drilling
* Has amended revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on july 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million
June 27 American Tower Corp:
* American Tower Corporation prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
* American Tower - pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027, in an aggregate principal amount of $750.0 million
ATHENS, June 28 Greece needs to step up its privatisation programme, deputy finance minister George Chouliarakis said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 28 Emerging stocks retreated on Wednesday, taking their cue from Wall Street losses amid rising U.S. and German bond yields and expectations that the Fed and ECB will soon cut back on stimulus.