June 27 American Tower Corp:

* American Tower Corporation prices senior notes offering

* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value

* American Tower - pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027, in an aggregate principal amount of $750.0 million