May 3 American Water Works Company Inc:
* American Water reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* American Water Works Company Inc - company affirms 2017
earnings guidance from continuing operations of $2.98 to $3.08
per diluted share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent to $0.415per
share
* American Water Works Company Inc - increased quarterly
dividend by approximately 10.7 percent to 41.5 cents per diluted
common share
* American Water Works Company Inc - qtrly operating
revenues $ 756 million versus $ 743 million
* Q2 revenue view $867.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* American water works company inc - american water plans to
invest about $1.5 billion across its footprint in 2017
