May 3 American Water Works Company Inc:

* American Water reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Water Works Company Inc - company affirms 2017 earnings guidance from continuing operations of $2.98 to $3.08 per diluted share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent to $0.415per share

* American Water Works Company Inc - qtrly operating revenues $ 756 million versus $ 743 million

* Q2 revenue view $867.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American water works company inc - american water plans to invest about $1.5 billion across its footprint in 2017