US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Americas Silver Corp-
* Americas Silver Corporation provides first quarter production and cost update
* Americas Silver - qtrly silver production of about 524,000 silver ounces and 1.1 million silver equivalent ounces, representing decreases of 22% and 13%
* Says guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 2.0 - 2.5 million ounces in silver production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.