BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp provides update on San Rafael project

July 17 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation provides an update on the San Rafael project

* Americas Silver Corp - management expects that initial processing of material at existing Los Braceros mill will occur by mid-September

* Americas Silver Corp - initial capital estimate was reduced to $18 million due to project optimization related to mill expansion

* Americas Silver Corp - expects that ore from Nuestra Señora will be processed through most of Q3, 2017

* Americas Silver - San Rafael expected to deliver average annual production of 1 million ounces silver, 50 million pounds zinc, 20 million pounds lead over 6 plus year mine life

* Americas Silver - at Los Braceros mill, initial targeted throughput of 1,500 tonnes per day from pre-feasibility study is expected early in Q4