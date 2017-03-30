March 30 Americas Silver Corp
* Americas Silver Corporation reports fourth quarter and
year-end 2016 financial results
* Americas Silver - Q4 production was about 565,000 silver
ounces and 1.1 million silver equivalent ounces at cost of sales
of $10.47 per silver equivalent ounce
* Americas Silver Corp says consolidated silver production
for 2017 is forecast between 2.0 - 2.5 million silver ounces
* Qtrly revenues of $58.9 million versus $53.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Americas Silver Corp sees consolidated silver production
of 5.5 - 6.0 million silver equivalent ounces in 2017
* Americas Silver -Expects to see gradual reduction in
consolidated cash costs,all-in sustaining costs until san rafael
enters commercial production late in Q3
