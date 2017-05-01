May 1 Amerisourcebergen Corp:

* Amerisourcebergen announces new five-year pharmaceutical supply agreement with express scripts

* Agreement extends through september 30, 2022

* Amerisourcebergen Corp - fiscal year 2016 revenue contribution from that agreement was approximately $23 billion

* Amerisourcebergen Corp- amerisourcebergen and express scripts' most recent supply agreement began in oct. 2012 and was set to expire in september 2017

* Signed a new five-year agreement to supply pharmaceuticals to express scripts holding company