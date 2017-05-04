UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Amerisourcebergen Corp
* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Adjusted diluted EPS guidance raised to $5.77 to $5.92 for fiscal year 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.77
* Continues to expect brand inflation of 7 pct to 9 pct and generic deflation of -7 pct to -9 pct for fiscal year 2017
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.92
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.86
* Q2 revenue $37.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $38.09 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees FY 2017 revenue growth in range of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, compared to previous assumption of 6.5 percent to 8 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 brand drug inflation in range of 7 percent to 9 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 generic drug deflation in range of -7 percent to -9 percent
* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 contributions from new generic launches similar to prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $156.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources