May 4 Amerisourcebergen Corp

* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Adjusted diluted EPS guidance raised to $5.77 to $5.92 for fiscal year 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.77

* Continues to expect brand inflation of 7 pct to 9 pct and generic deflation of -7 pct to -9 pct for fiscal year 2017

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.92

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.86

* Q2 revenue $37.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $38.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amerisourcebergen corp sees FY 2017 revenue growth in range of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, compared to previous assumption of 6.5 percent to 8 percent

* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 brand drug inflation in range of 7 percent to 9 percent

* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 generic drug deflation in range of -7 percent to -9 percent

* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fiscal 2017 contributions from new generic launches similar to prior year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $156.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: