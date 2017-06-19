UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Amerisourcebergen Corp
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Amerisourcebergen - customer-facing offerings to be aligned under 2 groups
* Says co's operations will continue to be comprised of pharmaceutical distribution services reportable segment and other
* Says has also formed a new management committee to enable quicker, cross-functional decision-making Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources