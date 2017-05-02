May 2 Ametek Inc:
* Ametek announces strong first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 sales $1.01 billion versus I/B/E/S view $961.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.48
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $0.60 to $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ametek Inc - we expect 2017 sales will increase mid-single
digits, with organic sales up low-single digits
* Ametek Inc - expect Q2 2017 sales to increase mid-single
digits on a percentage basis compared to same period last year
* Guidance provided for Q2 and for full year 2017 does not
include anticipated closure of mocon acquisition
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.44, revenue view $4.04
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: