June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
May 5 Amex Exploration Inc :
* Amex proceeds with Gowan Property option
* Received approval of TSX Venture Exchange to complete acquisition of 100% undivided interest in Gowan Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
