BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
June 7 Amgen Inc:
* Amgen and Allergan announce fda advisory committee meeting to review ABP 215, a biosimilar candidate to bevacizumab
* U.S. Fda's oncologic drugs advisory committee will review data supporting biologics license application for abp 215 on July 13
* FDA has set a biosimilar user fee act (bsufa) target action date of Sept. 14, 2017, for ABP 215 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republican senators voiced concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as their party's leaders prepare to unveil it.
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition