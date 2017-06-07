June 7 Amgen Inc:

* Amgen and Allergan announce fda advisory committee meeting to review ABP 215, a biosimilar candidate to bevacizumab

* U.S. Fda's oncologic drugs advisory committee will review data supporting biologics license application for abp 215 on July 13

* FDA has set a biosimilar user fee act (bsufa) target action date of Sept. 14, 2017, for ABP 215 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: